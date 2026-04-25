Closer coordination needed in Cancer care: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

Jaipur: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday called for closer coordination among cancer treatment institutions across the country, saying that better sharing of knowledge and technology can improve treatment outcomes and expand access to quality care.
Addressing the 23rd Cancer Survivors' Day organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre here, he said advancements in cancer treatment should reach hospitals across both public and private sectors so that more patients can benefit.
"Greater understanding and cooperation among institutions would strengthen efforts to tackle the disease," he said.
Referring to the growing burden of cancer, he cited data from the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry Programme, which estimates over 15 lakh cases annually in the country.
He said government initiatives are focusing on prevention, early detection and accessible treatment.
The Vice-President said more than 68 lakh cancer treatments worth over Rs 13,000 crore have been carried out under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.
He said day care cancer centres are being set up in district hospitals across the country, and over 450 are already operational.
Speaking about prevention, he referred to the nationwide HPV vaccination drive aimed at protecting girls against cervical cancer and appreciated efforts by the Union Health Ministry and the Rajasthan government in taking the initiative forward.
He also highlighted the need for continued public awareness on the risks linked to smoking, tobacco use, drug use and unhealthy eating habits, saying lifestyle choices play an important role in reducing the incidence of cancer.
Describing cancer survivors as "warriors", he said their journeys offer hope to others battling the disease. He also acknowledged the role of doctors and caregivers in providing treatment and support.
He urged people to come together to promote early detection and ensure that patients receive timely care and community support.
The Vice-President also honoured cancer survivors on the occasion.
Governor Haribhau Bagade, health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, and hospital chairman Navrattan Kothari were also present at the programme.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.