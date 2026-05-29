Mizoram sees Rs 339 crore development investment From NEC

Aizawl: The North Eastern Council (NEC) has continued to strengthen its developmental engagement in Mizoram through major investments across healthcare, education, connectivity, tourism, agriculture and livelihood sectors during the 15th Finance Commission (2022-26) period.



According to an official press release, Mizoram received a cumulative expenditure of Rs 339.06 crore under the Schemes of NEC (SoNEC) and NESIDS-Roads programmes during the period.



Under the SoNEC programme, the NEC spent Rs 123.83 crore on various developmental initiatives across the state. The projects included strengthening of medical and veterinary facilities, development of market infrastructure, upgradation of educational institutions, construction of cultural centres, sports infrastructure, and various community development works.