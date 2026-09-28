Nearly 800 pharmacy students from across India attend national conference in Lucknow

Lucknow: As many as 779 pharmacy students from across the country, along with a delegation from Nepal, participated in a two-day national conference in Lucknow that focused on research, innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging challenges in the pharmacy sector, organisers said on Monday.
The 13th National Conference of Pharmavision, the pharmacy wing of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), concluded at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the organisation.
The conference included Model Presentation, Poster Presentation, Pharmapreneur, Pharmacist Counsellor, Youth Parliament and Pharmathon, providing students a platform to present ideas related to research, healthcare, innovation and entrepreneurship, the statement said.
It said zone-wise meetings were also held to discuss upcoming programmes and a roadmap for expanding Pharmavision's activities across the country.
ABVP national organising secretary Ashish Chauhan said pharmacy students should connect their knowledge, research and innovation with healthcare needs and contribute to strengthening India's pharmaceutical sector.
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, who attended the inaugural session, emphasised the need to promote pharmacy education, research, innovation and quality pharmaceutical manufacturing, the statement said.
The organisation's national co-organising secretary Devdatt Joshi said pharmacy offered opportunities beyond medicine manufacturing and distribution, including research, entrepreneurship, healthcare services and public awareness.
The conference was attended by 465 male and 311 female students, besides the Nepal delegation, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.