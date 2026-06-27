Nearly 53 lakh children to receive polio drops across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, will inaugurate the State’s annual Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign on Sunday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding children against poliomyelitis and sustaining India’s hard-earned polio-free status.

The Chief Minister will launch the campaign at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School campus in Palavakkam, Chennai, where children below the age of five will receive the oral polio vaccine.

The statewide drive forms part of the National Pulse Polio Programme, under which every child under five years of age is administered free polio drops to ensure continued immunity against the highly infectious disease.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has set a target of vaccinating 52.91 lakh children across the State through an extensive network of immunisation centres established for the one-day campaign.