Nearly 50 students allegedly forced to take TC from Coimbatore govt school over poor attendance

A Class 11 student who did not wish to be named said, "The headmistress had called up my parents as my attendance was irregular. She told them that my poor attendance was affecting my studies and academic performance in school. She further advised them to obtain a transfer certificate (TC)," he said.

A parent, M Rajendran (name changed), who is also a construction worker in Coimbatore, told TNIE, "My son was weak in studies, so the headmistress called me to school in November. She said he was weak in academics and advised me to get a TC and admit him to an ITI. Although I begged her thrice to let him continue his studies as he had to write the Class 10 examinations, she refused. His life is now affected." He added that after obtaining TC, the student now works as an office boy at a lorry office in the city.