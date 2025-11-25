Nearly 4L register for AHSE 2026, CHSE to release exam schedule on Dec 3

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly four lakh Plus II students have registered themselves to appear for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday.

CHSE controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida said a total of 3,98,582 students including 24,672 ex-regulars have completed the form fill-up to appear for the Plus II exams.

These include 2,54,326 students in arts stream, 24,368 in commerce, 1,14,001 in science and 5,887 in vocational education stream who have completed their form fill-up.