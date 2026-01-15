Nearly 40% of AI time savings are lost to rework: Report

Mumbai: New global research released by Workday reveals a significant "productivity paradox" where organizations are failing to capture the full value of artificial intelligence. While the study, titled "Beyond Productivity: Measuring the Real Value of AI," found that 85% of employees report saving between one and seven hours per week using AI tools, nearly 40% of those time savings are currently being lost to rework. This loss stems from employees having to fix mistakes, rewrite content, and verify outputs from generic AI tools, creating what the report describes as a "false sense of productivity".

The burden of this rework is not distributed evenly across the workforce. According to the data, employees aged 25-34 bear the heaviest load, making up 46% of those dealing with the highest levels of AI correction.

Furthermore, those who use the technology most frequently are under the most strain; 77% of daily AI users report reviewing AI-generated work just as carefully as, or even more carefully than, work produced by humans. This friction suggests that while AI increases capacity, it is not yet consistently delivering better results because job structures and skills training have not evolved at the same pace.