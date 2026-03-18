Nearly 28 per cent children out of school in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad: Nearly 28 per cent of children in Pakistan, aged between 5-16 years, are out of school. Quite alarmingly, girls are disproportionately impacted as 34 per cent of girls are not enrolled in schools in comparison to 22 per cent of boys, local media reported on Wednesday.

These disparities are more seen in rural regions of Pakistan, especially for girls, where exclusion for education is more, pointing to how gender and geography reduce educational access.

Two-thirds of Pakistanis aged 10 years and above have attended school at some point as access to education remains highly unequal in Pakistan, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported citing the HIES survey by Gallup Pakistan.