Nearly 20,000 MSME applications received under ECLGS

Under the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), nearly 20,000 applications from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been received for disbursement of Rs 25,000 crore, a senior Finance Ministry official said.

“We received around 20,000 applications, all from MSMEs, till this morning, and processed the required amount of Rs 25,000 crore. The scheme has been received very well,” the official said, adding that no applications had been received from airlines so far.