Nearly 1.11 crore candidates certified under PMKVY 1.0-3.0: Minister

New Delhi: A total of 1.11 crore candidates were certified under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 1.0 to PMKVY 3.0, out of which 24.38 lakh were reported placed under the short-term training component, the government informed on Monday.
Further, PMKVY 4.0 shifted focus to empowering trainees to choose varied career paths and hence does not monitor placements, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, said in the Lok Sabha.
The government's ‘Skill India Mission’ delivers skilling, re‑skilling and up‑skilling through schemes including PMKVY, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and the Craftsman Training Scheme via Industrial Training Institutes, the minister said outlining major programmes to make Indian youth ready for job market.
These schemes aim to equip youth with industry‑relevant and emerging technology skills, said an official statement.
The PMKVY 4.0, implemented since FY23, gives special emphasis to future skills such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cyber security and green technologies.
The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has developed 170 NSQF-compliant courses, including 32 new-age/Future Skills courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS), in emerging areas.
These courses are delivered through a nationwide network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).
Skill Gap studies are conducted from time to time to assess the industry demand and the employability of the candidates trained under various Skill India initiatives in various sectors.
Such studies guide the interventions of the government aimed at preparing the workforce as per the industry needs. Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) have undertaken skill gap studies across sectors such as electronics, logistics, advance manufacturing, etc. providing demand–supply assessments and manpower projections.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.