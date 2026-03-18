Nearly 1 in 3 job postings in India want newcomers to join immediately: Report

Bengaluru: Nearly one in three job postings in India now signal urgency, using terms such as “Immediate Joiner” or “Short Notice, highlighting employers’ growing preference for professionals who can onboard fast and can contribute from day one, a report showed on Wednesday.

The ‘Employer Hiring Urgency Index’ has risen to 158 in 2026 (from 100 in 2022), while ‘Immediate Joiner Availability’ has reached only 112, creating a widening structural talent gap, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker.

India’s hiring landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with employer demand for quick joiners rising 58 per cent since 2022.