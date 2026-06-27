Tribal ITI campus drive places 99 students in multinational companies

Utnoor: In a historic first for the erstwhile Adilabad district, 99 out of 100 applicants from the Government ITI Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) in the tribal town of Utnoor secured placements in leading multinational companies through a single campus recruitment drive.
Most of the selected candidates belong to local tribal communities and are part of a 160-student cohort across first- and second-year courses. The students will formally join their employers on September 10 after completing their final examinations in July and August.
Three multinational corporations participated in the recruitment drive. Schneider Electric Pvt. Ltd. hired 47 students with an annual package of ₹2,37,600. Tata Motors, Pune, selected 36 students and offered an annual package of ₹2,08,200. Foxconn's Apple iPhone Division in Bengaluru recruited 14 female students, offering annual packages ranging between ₹2,24,784 and ₹2,37,600.
Several students highlighted the significance of their placements. Kanaka Nagaleela, a stenography student from an agricultural family, secured a position at Foxconn with an annual package of ₹2,37,600. Jadhav Srishanth, who was selected by Tata Motors, said the income would help him support his family while continuing his studies. His classmates, Kamble Prashanth and Chavan Sanjeev, credited their training in advanced manufacturing techniques for helping them secure employment.
According to Rodda Srinivas, Principal (FAC) of ATC Utnoor, the institution functions in collaboration with Tata Technologies and provides training in Industry 4.0 disciplines.
Following the state-level inauguration of 75 ATC centres by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Utnoor was one of only five centres selected to host campus placement drives.
The institute offers hands-on training in modern laboratories and simulation software across fields including Virtual Analysis and Design (Finite Element Method), CNC Machining, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), and Electric Vehicle mechanics.
The centre also participated in the Telangana government's 99-Days Action Plan (Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika), under which it conducted two-week Basic and Advanced Skill Development Programmes for more than 800 local youth. As part of its Revenue Generation Scheme, trainees from the welder trade fabricated a modern steel-and-glass podium on campus, showcasing their precision fabrication skills.