Tribal ITI campus drive places 99 students in multinational companies

Utnoor: In a historic first for the erstwhile Adilabad district, 99 out of 100 applicants from the Government ITI Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) in the tribal town of Utnoor secured placements in leading multinational companies through a single campus recruitment drive.

Most of the selected candidates belong to local tribal communities and are part of a 160-student cohort across first- and second-year courses. The students will formally join their employers on September 10 after completing their final examinations in July and August.