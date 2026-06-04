NDTL signs MoU with Gurugram-based university for joint research on anti-doping sciences

New Delhi: The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) here has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shree Guru Govind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University which would facilitate joint research initiatives and "shape next generation of professionals to promote clean sport".
The university is based in Gurugram. The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.
"The partnership will also facilitate joint research initiatives, knowledge exchange programmes, and capacity-building activities in areas related to analytical testing, anti-doping sciences, forensic analysis, and healthcare diagnostics," stated a press release from the Sports Ministry.
NDTL Director Dr. P L Sahu said the collaboration will advance scientific research and contribute to "strengthening the ecosystem of scientific education and laboratory excellence in the country."
"Partnering with an institution of SGT University's calibre allows us to shape the next generation of scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals who will champion clean sport. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful collaboration," he stated.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.