NDMC steps up green makeover, MCD-PWD inspect key areas ahead of BRICS summit

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up its beautification and horticultural works ahead of the BRICS Summit, with plans to display more than 15,000 potted plants, install floral boards at 15 locations and set up floral fountains at nine prominent spots, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the statement, the civic body is undertaking landscaping and plantation work along major roads, intersections, roundabouts and other important locations, while trimming hedges and topiaries and carrying out tree pruning to improve the appearance and visibility along key stretches.
"Special attention is also being given to markets, hotels, entry points, central verges and VIP routes, particularly those leading to Bharat Mandapam, with flowering and ornamental plants being arranged in decorative patterns," the NDMC said.
The civic body has also intensified horticultural and beautification work at the BRICS Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, established in 2016 to commemorate the BRICS Summit hosted by India. Spread over around three acres, the garden has 107 varieties of roses, officials said.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday carried out a joint inspection of key areas and routes ahead of the summit.
MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and PWD Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar inspected areas near Bharat Mandapam and other prominent locations, including Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road, Nizamuddin, Saket and Sheikh Sarai, an MCD statement read.
Officials were directed to intensify cleaning and sanitation work along identified summit routes, venues, adjoining markets, roads, footpaths and green belts, while ensuring adequate deployment of sanitation workers and machinery during the final phase of preparations.
Khirwar also asked the departments concerned to ensure visible improvements in cleanliness, roads and footpaths, green areas, public conveniences, enforcement, animal and vector control, beautification, lighting and branding at the identified locations.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.