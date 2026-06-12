NDMC plans AI, digital skills courses at Women Technical Institute

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to introduce short-term courses in artificial intelligence, digital learning, and information technology at the Women Technical Institute to equip students for emerging employment opportunities, officials said.
During a visit to the institute, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said vocational and technical education for women was essential for building a skilled workforce and that the institution should expand its offerings in line with changing industry requirements.
"In view of current requirements, short-term courses related to Artificial Intelligence, digital learning, information technology, entrepreneurship and other emerging fields should also be introduced so that students can be better prepared for future challenges and opportunities," he said.
The NDMC would take necessary steps to strengthen and modernise the institute and prioritise its overall development in accordance with the needs of students and faculty, Chahal said.
Established in 1990, the Women Technical Institute in Netaji Nagar offers vocational courses affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) and Prayag Sangeet Samiti.
Its programmes include Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), stenography, beauty and hair dressing, cutting and tailoring, dress designing, textile designing, cooking, catering and home management, besides long-term music and dance courses.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.