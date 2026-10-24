NDMA member asks NIT Hamirpur students to focus on technological advancement, research

Hamirpur: Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Friday urged students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur to focus on technological advancement and scientific research, stressing the importance of precision, innovation and solutions to real-world challenges.
Addressing the institute's 17th convocation, where 1,265 degrees were awarded, Aswal said scientific progress must be driven by accurate data, reliable methods and rigorous research rather than assumptions or hurried publications.
"Science cannot progress on assumptions or hurried publications; it advances only through accurate data, reliable methods, and precision-driven research. True scientific leadership lies in transforming knowledge into societal impact, sustainable development, and solutions to real global challenges," he said.
The address highlighted the need for interdisciplinary research, quality infrastructure and responsible science to help India achieve global scientific excellence and work towards future Nobel-level discoveries.
The institute also awarded one Director's Medal, 35 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 14 bronze medals for outstanding academic performance.
NIT Hamirpur recorded an overall placement rate of 94.37 per cent during the 2025-26 academic session, with students securing an average annual salary package of Rs 12 lakh through campus placements.
The highlight of this year's placements was an annual package of Rs 3.40 crore offered by Tesla to Aryan Mittal, a student from the dual-degree programme in Electronics and Communication Engineering.
Aswal, who primarily deals with disaster management at the national level, praised the prime minister's 10-point programme under the NDMA, saying it was aimed at helping people during crises.
He said pre-disaster planning and preparedness could ensure an effective and timely response, stressing the importance of greater cohesion in international disaster response.
International forums and protocols should be used to address disaster risks and ensure an effective and coordinated response, he added.
NIT Hamirpur Director Prof H L Suryawanshi said the institute continued to make steady progress in research and innovation.
Between January 2025 and January 2026, the institute secured approval for 15 sponsored research projects worth approximately Rs 10.56 crore, taking the total number of ongoing sponsored research projects to 37, he said.
During the 2025-26 academic session, the institute also signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with academic institutions, government organisations and industry partners.
The institute has also formulated plans to expand its academic infrastructure and establish Centres of Excellence in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, data science, and defence and space technology, Suryawanshi added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.