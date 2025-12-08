NDA Parliamentary Party meeting to be held on Tuesday

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party will hold a meeting on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9:30 AM, according to an official notice issued by the BJP Parliamentary Party office.

The meeting will take place at the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB).



The notice, signed by Office Secretary Dr. Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi, has directed all NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present on time.

