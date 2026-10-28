NCW submits West Bengal action plan seeking Rs 5 lakh health-insurance cards and digital skills in border areas

"Consider a family health-insurance card of Rs 5 lakh registered in the woman’s name for families without existing health insurance. Strengthen One Stop Centres to provide survivors of domestic violence with coordinated legal aid, counselling, medical care and appropriate shelter support. Expand public awareness of women’s legal rights, access to legal aid, safety in public spaces and relevant government schemes; continue strengthening the Durga Suraksha Bahini initiative," read the recommendations as stated in the statement.