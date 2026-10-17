NCW questions diluted charges after high courts reject rape attempt pleas

In the Patna High Court case, the order said, "The act of the appellant in entering, late at night, in the dwelling house of a widow who was sleeping, extinguishing the lamp, lying upon her person and pressing her mouth" was sufficient to establish an offence under Section 354 IPC (outraging modesty). However, in the absence of evidence of undressing or any act towards penetration, the act did not amount to an attempt to commit rape (IPC Section 376 read with Section 511)."