NCTE restores BEd eligibility criteria for CTET 2026

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has officially reinstated the Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification option for both primary (classes 1-5) and junior (classes 6-8) strands of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026, a decision welcomed by aspiring teachers across India.

With this update, candidates holding a BEd degree are once again eligible to apply for either level of the CTET, expanding their eligibility and improving their prospects for teaching roles nationwide, India Today reports.

Registration for CTET 2026 opened on November 27, 2025 on the official website ctet.nic.in, and will remain active until 11:59 pm on December 18, 2025.

Successful applicants will sit the exam on February 8, 2026, with Paper II (for classes 6-8) in the morning (9:30 am to 12:00 noon) and Paper I (for classes 1-5) in the evening (2:30 pm to 5:00 pm).

Beyond restoring BEd eligibility, all other procedures, including the application process, fee structure, and examination schedule, remain unchanged.

This reversal by NCTE brings the eligibility criteria back in line with earlier norms, providing renewed opportunity for BEd-qualified candidates who wish to enter the teaching profession.

With the CTET 2026 application window currently open, candidates are encouraged to apply well in advance of the deadline and thoroughly check all details to avoid last-minute delays.

The February 8 exam will be vital in establishing eligibility for a variety of teaching roles, so prompt enrolment is essential.