The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has inducted former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Kiran Bedi as a National Mentor under its teacher development programme, the Mentoring Initiative for Teaching, Research and Assessment (MITRA).

Dr Bedi was inducted during an online session hosted by the NCTE headquarters. She is expected to conduct her first mentoring session for school teachers under the programme in December 2026.

The initiative aims to build a national pool of experienced professionals, educators, administrators and school leaders who can provide short- and long-term guidance to in-service teachers through structured online interactions.

During the onboarding session, NCTE officials briefed Dr Bedi on the programme's objectives, operational framework and mentoring process. She welcomed the opportunity, describing MITRA as a credible platform for retired officers, professionals and senior educators to contribute to society. She also appreciated its teacher-centric approach.

The NCTE said Dr Bedi's experience in public administration, leadership and social service would help guide teachers across the country.

The induction comes as the council expands its national mentor pool. In a circular dated November 16, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asked principals and heads of its affiliated schools to enrol experienced teachers as mentors under MITRA.

Applicants must have at least eight years of professional experience, demonstrated expertise in one or more identified mentoring areas, effective communication and digital skills, and a willingness to contribute to teacher development.

The mentoring framework provides for personalised guidance through interactions between experienced mentors and teachers seeking professional support. It covers educational, pedagogical, professional and personal development. The programme also seeks to encourage cross-learning among teachers and help them become reflective practitioners and lifelong learners.

MITRA is envisaged under Paragraph 15.11 of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The initiative was previously known as the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM). The NCTE renamed it MITRA on August 17, 2026, during its 32nd Foundation Day.

The National Mission for Mentoring was pilot-launched on July 29, 2022, across 30 central schools. The Ministry of Education subsequently released the MITRA Bluebook as a guiding document for implementing the programme.

The NCTE is responsible for developing and implementing the mentoring framework. Teachers can register as mentees through the official MITRA portal, while eligible professionals and experienced educators can apply to join the mentor pool.