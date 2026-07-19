NCTE forms panel to probe alleged irregularities at 4 B.Ed colleges in Madhya Pradesh

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has constituted a five-member fact-finding and verification committee to investigate alleged irregularities at four Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) colleges in Madhya Pradesh, including claims that some institutions are not operating from their declared locations and lack the infrastructure required under regulatory norms.

The committee was formed following directions from the Ministry of Education after media reports highlighted alleged irregularities at teacher education institutions affiliated with Barkatullah University. During its preliminary inquiry, the panel identified a fourth college operating from the same premises, expanding the scope of the investigation from the three institutions initially reported.

Headed by former Central University of South Bihar Vice-Chancellor H.C.S. Rathore, the committee reached Bhopal on July 17 and has begun on-site inspections of the colleges. It has been tasked with physically verifying whether the institutions are functioning from their approved locations and examining their compliance with the provisions of the NCTE Act, 1993, regulations and prescribed norms.

The verification process includes geotagged inspections, videography and photography, along with an assessment of infrastructure, instructional facilities, laboratories, land availability, faculty strength and other conditions linked to the institutions' recognition. The committee will also compare its on-site findings with documents submitted by the colleges and examine the allegations raised in media reports.

The panel has been asked to submit its report, along with supporting documents and videographic evidence, within five working days. Based on its findings, the NCTE will decide on further regulatory action against the institutions, if required.