NCST reviews issues concerning tribal students, faculty at two Jharkhand varsities

Ranchi: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Asha Lakra reviewed issues concerning tribal students, faculty and staff, as well as the implementation of welfare schemes, at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University and Ranchi University in Jharkhand.
Lakra assessed the facilities available to tribal students, besides examining issues related to the promotion and pay fixation of teaching and non-teaching staff belonging to Scheduled Tribes.
She directed both universities to submit detailed reports within seven days so that a consolidated report could be forwarded to the Jharkhand government and the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to an official statement.
During the review, Lakra pointed to the absence of a proper promotion mechanism for faculty members in tribal studies departments.
"Promotions take place only when the state government approves them. Everything rests in the hands of the government, whereas the entire system should ideally be under the university's control," she said.
She also flagged the shortage of PhD supervisors in tribal studies, saying that despite 25 to 30 students qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) every year, many are unable to pursue doctoral research due to the lack of guides.
"If these students do not get guides and cannot pursue a PhD, how will the tribal department produce future professors," Lakra asked.
She urged the state government to empower universities in accordance with UGC guidelines so that issues relating to tribal students, professors and staff could be resolved at the institutional level instead of depending on government intervention.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.