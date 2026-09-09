NCST chair meets tribal students, officials in Odisha to assess challenges and progress of welfare measures

Bhubaneswar, Odisha (PTI): National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairperson Antar Singh Arya on Tuesday met tribal students and representatives of various organisations in Bhubaneswar to assess the problems faced by the community.
During the discussions, Arya stressed the need to preserve and protect the distinct culture and traditions of tribal communities, an official statement said.
He also discussed various issues with Scheduled Tribe officers and employees working in different institutions.
Interacting with members of the Bana Raksha Samiti, Arya emphasised the need to protect the land and forests in tribal areas, the statement said.
At a meeting with officials of Khurda district, Collector Amrit Ruturaj apprised Arya of various measures taken for the welfare, development and advancement of Scheduled Tribes in the district.
He reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes and expressed satisfaction over the progress, the statement said.
Earlier, he planted saplings as part of the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.