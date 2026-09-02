NCSC seeks action-taken report from Jadavpur University, Kolkata police on research scholar’s caste abuse allegations

Kolkata, West Bengal (PTI): The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought an action-taken report from Jadavpur University and Kolkata Police over a complaint lodged by a research scholar alleging caste abuse, harassment and threats to kill made by another PhD student.
An official of the varsity on Tuesday said the notice was received and the Vice Chancellor's office is inquiring into the charges.
The Commission said it received a representation on August 22 from Nikhil Das, a research scholar at the School of Water Resources Engineering, regarding the alleged caste abuse, harassment and threat to kill from a fellow PhD student.
The notice issued was addressed to the Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand.
The Commission asked the authorities to submit an action-taken report within seven days of receipt of the notice.
"I was thrashed and given a life threat by a section of students on August 19 and listed my grievances to the Commission, as the varsity is yet to take any action against those involved. I am waiting for justice," said Das, the alleged victim.
ABVP JU unit office-bearer Subhbrata Adhikari alleged that Das was attacked by ultra-Left student activists who "attack nationalist, patriotic people for speaking against their anti-national, jihadi game plan".
A senior JU official said the charges are being inquired into.
"We are exploring the possibility of forming an inquiry committee into the allegations," the official added.
Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya and Registrar Salim Box Mondal were not available for comment.
Jadavpur University had witnessed clashes between activists of Left-leaning student groups and the ABVP on August 19 and 20.
A general meeting of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) led to the clash between members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-leaning student groups at the University here on August 19 evening and the early hours of the next day, leaving several students injured. Both sides accused each other of bringing outsiders into the campus.
In a related incident on August 20 afternoon, both SFI and ABVP supporters scuffled with the police on Thursday afternoon in a bid to enter the campus from two ends of the same road while the men in uniform struggled to keep them at bay. During the melee, the university's emblem, designed by legendary artist Nandalan Bose, was pulled down from gate number 4.
Former officiating VC Buddhadeb Sau, who was accused by a section of Left students of being present during the alleged entry of outsiders inside the campus on August 19 night, told PTI that he was informed by some students that their office bearers were beaten up by FETSU members.
"I went there but did not enter the campus. Probably the injured researcher referred to by you is one of those injured. I also accompanied them to the entry of Jadavpur police station. But I cannot comment on his allegation," Sau told PTI.
The former VC, known to be close to an RSS-influenced academic group in the state, accused a JU professor's association of conniving with the Left student unions who allegedly wrote pro-Azadi graffiti on the walls of the varsity.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.