NCRTC showcases India's first regional rapid transit system Namo Bharat at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin



Thara also participated in a preliminary programme christened Rail Leaders’ Summit 2026. Speaking during the session, she said, “We have a system which extends beyond the city, but connects people to the city: the regional rails. There are such regional rails in Tokyo, in Paris, everywhere. As we can’t have all the population getting loaded onto the livelihoods in the cities and they cannot stay there; it is unaffordable. So, we distribute this population through railways, making affordable living a little away with a semi-high-speed kind of train. That is where the Rapid Rail Transit System, which is called Namo Bharat, comes in.”