NCRTC, IIT Roorkee sign MoU to boost research and innovation in urban mobility

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, innovation, and capacity building in urban transport.

Formalised on April 4, the partnership brings together IIT Roorkee’s academic expertise and NCRTC’s experience in implementing India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Namo Bharat, to develop practical and scalable solutions for urban mobility challenges.

Under the MoU, both organisations will undertake joint research projects aligned with industry needs, with NCRTC sharing real-world problem statements for academic exploration. The agreement also enables technology demonstrations and potential transfer of innovations, bridging the gap between research and implementation.

The collaboration will offer internship opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students, alongside training programmes, certification courses, and workshops for NCRTC personnel to support continuous upskilling and adoption of emerging technologies.

Speaking on the collaboration, NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said, “This partnership between academia and industry will bring together the expertise of both worlds to address the complexities of the new-age mobility equation. The innovations and technology solutions from this collaboration will help pave the way for Viksit Bharat, while strengthening indigenous capabilities in the sector.”

Both institutions will also explore joint conferences, workshops, and knowledge-sharing platforms to promote innovation in urban mobility.

The collaboration is expected to drive applied research and skill development, supporting future-ready infrastructure solutions in a sector critical to India’s growth.