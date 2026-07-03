NCPCR team to visit Bengaluru daycare following abuse allegations

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took suo-motu cognisance of alleged physical abuse and torture of children at a daycare centre operating in Bengaluru's Brookefield area.

In a letter dated July 2, addressed to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner P S Kantharaju, NCPCR Member Secretary Dr Sanjeev Sharma said the Commission has decided to inquire into the matter that came to light through media reports.

An NCPCR team headed by Senior Technical Expert Paresh Shah will visit Bengaluru on July 3 for a fact-finding inquiry. The team also includes Anshita Surana, Professional (Law), JJ Division.

The inquiry will be conducted on July 3 and 4. The team will arrive from New Delhi on July 3, halt in Bengaluru on July 3 and 4, and return on July 5.

The Commission has requested the district administration to extend all support, including stay and transportation, to the team.

The letter notes that NCPCR is a statutory body under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, and is mandated to monitor implementation of the POCSO Act, 2012, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and RTE Act, 2009. Under Section 14 of the CPCR Act, it has the powers of a Civil Court.

Copies of the letter have been sent to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and the Principal Secretary and Director of the Department of Women and Child Development, Karnataka.

The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced.

According to police, five women employed as nannies at the daycare centre have been arrested after videos allegedly showing them abusing toddlers surfaced.

The accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.HAL Police have registered a case under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said the videos allegedly show toddlers being subjected to physical and mental abuse, including being placed inside a washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, locked inside toilets and threatened into silence. Officials said the investigation is underway, with CCTV footage and other technical evidence being examined.