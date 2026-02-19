NCERT’s e-Magic Box app uses AI to engage kids in learning

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has launched an AI-powered e-Magic Box app to support the learning of children aged three to eight years.

The e-Magic Box app is a digital early learning ecosystem combining stories, songs, activities, and interactive guidance. It is supported by three AI-powered bots that respond instantly to user questions, as reported by India Today.

Katha Sakhi creates imaginative stories and creative material to spark curiosity and nurture young minds. Parent Tara answers parenting queries and helps caregivers understand how to guide children’s development. Teacher Tara supports educators by suggesting classroom interaction methods to make learning meaningful.

Users can type questions directly and receive immediate AI-generated responses.