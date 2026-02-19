NCERT’s e-Magic Box app uses AI to engage kids in learning

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has launched an AI-powered e-Magic Box app to support the learning of children aged three to eight years.
The e-Magic Box app is a digital early learning ecosystem combining stories, songs, activities, and interactive guidance. It is supported by three AI-powered bots that respond instantly to user questions, as reported by India Today.
Katha Sakhi creates imaginative stories and creative material to spark curiosity and nurture young minds.
Parent Tara answers parenting queries and helps caregivers understand how to guide children’s development.
Teacher Tara supports educators by suggesting classroom interaction methods to make learning meaningful.
Users can type questions directly and receive immediate AI-generated responses.
Children explore stories and playful activities, parents receive guidance on raising and teaching young learners, and teachers obtain classroom support tools.
To increase accessibility, the service is available not only through the mobile application but also through WhatsApp and Telegram for users who do not wish to install an app.
Families can additionally use toll-free numbers 1800-212-0173 or 15108 to access features such as “Story of the Day”, “Song of the Day”, and “Question of the Day”, even without smartphones.
Alongside the launch, the council introduced the “Kingdom of Learning and Learning” campaign, urging families and educators to regularly interact with the bots and explore the available content.