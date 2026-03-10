NCERT withdraws Class 8 textbook after row over chapter on judicial corruption; issues public apology

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday issued an unconditional public apology for including a chapter on judicial corruption in a recently published Class 8 social science textbook, and announced that the entire book has been withdrawn.

The textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Grade 8, Part 2), contained a chapter titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society”, which mentioned issues such as corruption, a massive backlog of cases and an inadequate number of judges as challenges faced by the judicial system.

In a statement, NCERT said the director and members of the council “tender an unconditional and unqualified apology”. It added that the book has been completely withdrawn and is no longer available.