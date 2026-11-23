New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken cognisance of complaints regarding poor print quality in its textbooks, particularly concerns over blurred and unclear text in certain school books.

"NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child," the council said in a post on X.