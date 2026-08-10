NCERT’s deemed university status to boost research and innovation, says Centre

New Delhi: The deemed university status granted to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is expected to strengthen its focus on educational research, innovation and collaborations with national and international agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the new status would further strengthen NCERT’s role as a think tank and national resource institution. It will also enable the organisation to provide technical support to both the central and state governments.
Majumdar said NCERT’s application for the Institution Deemed to be University status was reviewed by an expert committee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023.
Following an overall assessment, the committee recommended granting NCERT the deemed university status, he said.
Based on the UGC’s recommendation, the Ministry of Education declared NCERT, New Delhi, an Institution Deemed to be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, through a notification issued on March 30, 2026.
The minister added that the status was granted with the condition that NCERT take steps to introduce research programmes, doctoral programmes and innovative academic programmes.
This report is based on inputs from PTI, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.