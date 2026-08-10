NCERT’s deemed university status to boost research and innovation, says Centre

New Delhi: The deemed university status granted to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is expected to strengthen its focus on educational research, innovation and collaborations with national and international agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the new status would further strengthen NCERT’s role as a think tank and national resource institution. It will also enable the organisation to provide technical support to both the central and state governments.