NCERT's Class 8 Social Science textbook, having section on 'corruption in the judiciary', pulled out of sale: Sources



The revised chapter, titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society," goes beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and addresses challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.

"NCERT's Class 8 book includes a section on corruption in the judiciary! What about the massive corruption of politicians, including ministers, public servants, investigation agencies, and why governments? Brush them under the carpet," Kapil Sibal had earlier stated in his post on X.

President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh had also questioned the NCERT decision. "This is completely shocking," he told ANI.

"Do they have a sub-chapter with regard to the 40 % MLAs and MPs who have a serious criminal background? ... This kind of a message, if they want to give, they should give it about these MLAs and MPs... Corruption in the judiciary is far less than what it is in the executive and in politics...," Singh said.