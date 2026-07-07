NCERT releases revised Class 8 Social Science textbook, rewrites controversial chapter on judiciary

The opening "Big Questions" section at the start of the chapter has also seen a change. Instead of asking students why an independent judiciary is necessary, as the withdrawn textbook did, the revised chapter asks why justice is important for a "just and harmonious society".

Gone entirely is the section on "Challenges Faced by the Judicial System", which had detailed the "massive backlog" of cases and blamed it on a shortage of judges, cumbersome procedures and weak infrastructure.

Also excised is the section titled "Corruption in the judiciary", which had cited former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as acknowledging instances of "corruption and misconduct" within the judicial system.