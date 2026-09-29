NCERT releases new Class 9 Social Science textbook, ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond’

What is changing in Class 9 Social Science?

The new textbook is part of NCERT's implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The revised Class 9 Social Science curriculum is being introduced in two parts, replacing the earlier structure in which students studied separate textbooks for History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

Part 1 of Understanding Society: India and Beyond was released earlier this year. It includes chapters covering subjects such as understanding social science, the Earth's surface, climate, early societies and India's democratic system.

The new Part 2 completes the revised textbook set for Class 9 Social Science.