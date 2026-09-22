NCERT releases new Class 9 Maths textbook, Social Science book due September 30

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has begun releasing the revised Class 9 textbooks for the 2026-27 academic session, with the new Mathematics book already available and the Social Science textbook scheduled for release on September 30.

The new Mathematics textbook, Ganita Manjari, Part 2, went on sale on September 21. The Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Part 2, will be available from September 30.

Both books are part of the revised curriculum being introduced in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. NCERT said the rollout is following the schedule already approved for the 2026-27 academic session.

The release comes as NCERT continues its phased replacement of school textbooks under the revised curriculum.

For now, students and schools can purchase the new Mathematics textbook through NCERT's authorised sales channels. The Social Science book will be available through the same channels after September 30. NCERT has advised schools and students to use the prescribed editions for the 2026-27 academic year.