NCERT plans early release of Class 10 books, 60 lakh teachers to receive training in revised curriculum

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) plans to release revised Class 10 textbooks by December 2026, several months before the 2027-28 academic session, and train 60 lakh teachers to implement the updated curriculum and assessment methods.

The language textbooks, covering Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu, are expected to be ready by the end of November. Books for physical education, vocational education and art education are scheduled for completion and distribution by the end of December.

The early release is intended to help schools that complete the Class 9 syllabus ahead of schedule and begin teaching Class 10 portions as early as February. These schools will be able to use the revised NCERT material rather than depend on textbooks from private publishers before the new academic year begins.

The revised books are being developed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which sets out ten curricular areas for the secondary stage. These include three languages, mathematics and computational thinking, science, social science, physical education and well-being, arts education, vocational education and an interdisciplinary area.

At least two of the three languages are required to be native to India. The interdisciplinary subject for Class 9 is titled 'Individuals in Society', while Class 10 will have 'Environmental Education'. NCERT is preparing textbooks for both subjects.