NCERT plans early release of Class 10 books, 60 lakh teachers to receive training in revised curriculum

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) plans to release revised Class 10 textbooks by December 2026, several months before the 2027-28 academic session, and train 60 lakh teachers to implement the updated curriculum and assessment methods.
The language textbooks, covering Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu, are expected to be ready by the end of November. Books for physical education, vocational education and art education are scheduled for completion and distribution by the end of December.
The early release is intended to help schools that complete the Class 9 syllabus ahead of schedule and begin teaching Class 10 portions as early as February. These schools will be able to use the revised NCERT material rather than depend on textbooks from private publishers before the new academic year begins.
The revised books are being developed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which sets out ten curricular areas for the secondary stage. These include three languages, mathematics and computational thinking, science, social science, physical education and well-being, arts education, vocational education and an interdisciplinary area.
At least two of the three languages are required to be native to India. The interdisciplinary subject for Class 9 is titled 'Individuals in Society', while Class 10 will have 'Environmental Education'. NCERT is preparing textbooks for both subjects.
60,000 resource persons to train teachers
NCERT is expanding its Reimagined NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement) programme across all 28 states and eight Union Territories.
The council plans to train 60,000 key resource persons (KRPs), who will subsequently conduct training for 60 lakh teachers nationwide. The programme will cover classroom teaching methods, competency-based learning and changes in assessment practices under the revised curriculum.
The training is intended to help teachers understand the new textbooks and adapt their lesson delivery to the updated learning requirements. It will also prepare them to use assessment methods that measure students' understanding and application of concepts.
NCERT has already begun preparing master trainers for the revised curriculum. More than 100 master trainers completed a five-day capacity-building programme conducted with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, from November 2 to 6 under the Reimagined NISHTHA initiative.
The programme covered the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCF-SE, digital education, inclusive education, game-based learning, subject-specific pedagogy and holistic progress cards.
NCERT Chairman Dinesh Prasad Saklani said effective implementation of the revised textbooks would require trained teachers. He said the NISHTHA programme would help develop the necessary competencies among educators and improve school education.