NCERT offers free class 12 Physics courses on SWAYAM from Optics to Electrostatics

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched free online Physics courses for Class 12 students under the government’s SWAYAM initiative.
Designed as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), the modules aim to make quality science education accessible to all learners.
Developed by NCERT experts, the courses align with the official Class 12 Physics syllabus and combine interactive content with digital tools to enhance conceptual understanding.
The first series covers topics such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, and Electromagnetic Waves.
The second series includes 43 modules across Ray and Wave Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, Semiconductors and Electronic Devices, and Communication Systems.
Each course features video lectures, downloadable materials, animations, self-assessment tools, and assignments.
All SWAYAM courses follow four components — video content, e-texts, practice questions, and online discussion forums. NCERT acts as the national coordinator for developing MOOCs for Classes 9 to 12.
Enrolment is free, and students can register on the SWAYAM portal or app, complete assessments, and earn certificates upon successful completion.
The initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to quality learning for students nationwide.