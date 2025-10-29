NCERT offers free class 12 Physics courses on SWAYAM from Optics to Electrostatics

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched free online Physics courses for Class 12 students under the government’s SWAYAM initiative.

Designed as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), the modules aim to make quality science education accessible to all learners.

Developed by NCERT experts, the courses align with the official Class 12 Physics syllabus and combine interactive content with digital tools to enhance conceptual understanding.

The first series covers topics such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, and Electromagnetic Waves.