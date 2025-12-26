NCERT Non-Academic Recruitment 2026 notification OUT

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has officially released the NCERT Non-Academic Recruitment 2026 notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for a total of 173 non-teaching posts across Group A, Group B and Group C categories.

According to the official announcement, the online application process has started and will continue until 16 January 2026. Interested candidates must apply only through the NCERT website ( ncert.nic.in ) before the deadline.

The 173 vacancies have been distributed across various administrative, technical and support roles at NCERT headquarters and regional units nationwide. Group A posts include senior and specialised positions, while Group B and Group C roles cover supervisory, clerical, technical and support staff functions.

Eligibility requirements vary by post, with educational qualifications ranging from 10th and 12th pass to graduate and postgraduate degrees, depending on the category. Age limits and relaxation norms are as per government rules.

The selection process may involve written examinations, skill or trade tests, interviews and document verification, based on the specific job level. Detailed post-wise criteria and recruitment rules are provided in the official notification PDF available on the NCERT portal.

Aspiring candidates are advised to complete the application well before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues, check the official site regularly for updates on exam schedules and download admit cards once available