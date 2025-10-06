NCERT launches year-long blended course for guidance personnel; applications open till Nov 5

NCERT has rolled out a one-year blended training programme for teachers, administrators, teacher-educators and untrained guidance personnel, combining online study with regional contact sessions and a local internship.

The course runs from January to December 2026 and is designed to strengthen school counselling and guidance services across states and UTs.

Course layout: three phased, flexible delivery

Phase 1 (Distance learning): Six months; January–June 2026 (online).



Phase 2 (Contact programme): Three months; July–September 2026 at designated regional centres.



Phase 3 (Internship): Three months; October–December 2026 completed in the participant’s own locality or workplace.



Who can apply?

Eligible applicants include teachers, school administrators, teacher-educators and personnel working in guidance roles without formal training.

Applicants must hold a postgraduate degree in Psychology, Education, Social Work, Child Development or Special Education with at least 50 per cent marks (a 5 per cent relaxation applies to SC/ST candidates).

Preference will be given to applicants with minimum one year’s experience in teaching or related work.

Fee structure & expenses

Central government deputed: Rs 19,500



State/UT government deputed: Rs 6,000



Private candidates: Rs 30,000



Participants must cover their own accommodation and food during the contact programme; hostels and other facilities will be provided for non-local participants where available.





Study centres, intake and selection

The programme will run at the Department of Educational Psychology and Foundations of Education (DEPFE), NCERT, New Delhi and NCERT’s Regional Institutes of Education in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong.

Each centre will admit up to 50 candidates. Selection involves a screening committee, a written test (essay) and an interview. Applicants should attach self-attested copies of educational and experience certificates with their applications.

Apply online and find full course details at ncert.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 5, 2025.