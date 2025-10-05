NCERT launches ‘Swadeshi’ module to foster self-reliance among students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new educational module on Swadeshi, designed to highlight the importance of self-reliance as a foundation for a developed India.
The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and aims to inspire students to understand both the historical and modern-day relevance of self-reliance.
The module traces the roots of the Swadeshi movement to India’s freedom struggle, particularly during the 1905 Bengal partition, when citizens boycotted British imports and supported Indian enterprises such as Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works (1901) and Tata Iron and Steel Company (1907).
According to the NCERT, Swadeshi was “not only about rejecting foreign goods but also about creating Indian alternatives,” underscoring how economic independence was closely tied to political freedom.
The module draws parallels with present-day initiatives like Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Vocal for Local, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which promote innovation, local entrepreneurship, and reduced dependence on imports.
Emphasising the Prime Minister’s message that “self-reliance is linked to our capability,” the content urges students, scientists, and young professionals to invest in research, innovation, and indigenous development in key sectors such as defence, health, and technology. It also encourages exploration of government policies like BioE3 to support national growth.
By connecting the spirit of Swadeshi with contemporary programmes, NCERT hopes to instil confidence among students and encourage them to actively contribute to building a self-reliant and globally competitive India.