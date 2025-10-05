NCERT launches ‘Swadeshi’ module to foster self-reliance among students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new educational module on Swadeshi, designed to highlight the importance of self-reliance as a foundation for a developed India.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and aims to inspire students to understand both the historical and modern-day relevance of self-reliance.

The module traces the roots of the Swadeshi movement to India’s freedom struggle, particularly during the 1905 Bengal partition, when citizens boycotted British imports and supported Indian enterprises such as Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works (1901) and Tata Iron and Steel Company (1907).