NCERT pulls class 8 textbook, expresses regret over judicial references

New Delhi: The Director and Members of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" for the chapter IV in its now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" (Part II).

In a statement issued via X, NCERT stated that the entire book has been withdrawn, making it unavailable.



"The National Council of Educational Research and Training [NCERT] has recently published a social science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond," Grade 8 (Part II), which contained Chapter IV titled "The Role of Judiciary in our Society." The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available," NCERT wrote in the post.



The council expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, reiterating its commitment to accuracy and sensitivity in educational materials.

"NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content," the post said.