NCERT issues public apology, withdraws Class 8 textbook after row over judiciary chapter

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday issued a public apology over a chapter in its Class 8 Social Science textbook titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' (Grade 8, Part II), which contained a section on the judiciary. The council also announced that the entire book has been withdrawn and is no longer available.

In a statement, NCERT said it had recently published the Social Science textbook 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' for Grade 8 (Part II), which included the Chapter IV titled 'The Role of Judiciary in Our Society.'

“The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available,” the council said in the statement.