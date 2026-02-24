NCERT introduces 'corruption in judiciary' in new Class 8 Social Science textbook



The text also explains the constitutional provision for the removal of judges in serious cases. "In cases where the allegations are serious, Parliament can take action and remove a judge by passing a motion of impeachment. Such a motion is considered only after a proper inquiry, during which the judge is given a fair opportunity to present their side of the case," it states.

At the same time, the book acknowledges public concerns. "Nevertheless, people do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice," the chapter notes.