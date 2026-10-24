NCERT introduces AI, computational thinking module for Classes 9-12; here's what it covers

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed an introductory module on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT). It has introduced this AI learning module for students in Classes 9 to 12 with an aim to build problem-solving skills and promote responsible use of emerging technologies.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the module is designed for students without prior knowledge of AI. It seeks to help learners understand how artificial intelligence works, its applications, possibilities and limitations, NCERT said in an official notice.

The official notice reads, "The module adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts."

The initiative comes as AI tools become increasingly accessible to school students, raising questions about their use in learning, the reliability of AI-generated information and the importance of independent thinking.

What will students learn?

The module introduces computational thinking as a systematic approach to identifying and solving problems. It encourages students to develop critical thinking, creativity and analytical skills rather than relying solely on technology for answers.

NCERT has adopted an experiential, activity-based learning approach, incorporating classroom discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection. The activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, allowing students from schools with varying levels of technological infrastructure to participate.

A key component of the module is the safe and ethical use of AI. Students will be introduced to concepts such as data privacy, misinformation, fairness and digital safety.

The material also encourages learners to critically verify information generated by AI tools instead of accepting their responses without scrutiny.

Human judgement remains important

The module emphasises that while AI can support learning, human judgement, creativity and ethical responsibility remain central to education.

By introducing AI literacy alongside computational thinking, NCERT aims to prepare students to engage with emerging technologies in an informed and responsible manner.

The council has not specified a timeline for classroom implementation of the module.