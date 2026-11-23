

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notice on the petition and granted the authorities six weeks to file their responses.

The Public Interest Litigation has been filed by Vishal Dua, a resident of Pitampura, on behalf of himself and 10 other parents. The petition has been moved through advocate Nitin Mangla.

The petitioners have sought directions to permit the use of basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class XII Accountancy examination and to have the issue of allowing calculators in Mathematics examined by an expert body.