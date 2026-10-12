NCERT Diploma in Guidance and Counselling 2027: Applications open, last date November 6

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications for admission to its Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling (DCGC) for the 2027 academic session. The last date to submit applications is November 6, 2026.
The one-year programme is designed for teachers, teacher educators, school administrators and guidance personnel seeking training in student counselling. It combines distance learning, face-to-face practical training and an internship.
According to NCERT's admission announcement, the course aims to equip education professionals with the skills required to address students' academic, socio-emotional and ethical concerns.
The eligibility requirements vary depending on candidates' qualifications and professional experience.
In-service teachers: Graduates with a teaching degree.
Candidates not currently employed: Graduates with a teaching degree and at least two years of teaching or related experience.
Postgraduates: Candidates with postgraduate qualifications in psychology, education, social work, child development or special education. Preference will be given to those with at least one year of teaching or related experience.
Applicants must have secured at least 50% marks in the qualifying examination. A relaxation of five percentage points is available for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.
The programme will run from January to December 2027 in three phases.
January to June 2027: Six months of guided self-learning through distance mode.
July to September 2027: Three months of face-to-face practical training at the allotted study centre.
October to December 2027: Three months of internship in the candidate's hometown or workplace.
The curriculum covers counselling processes, career development, psychological assessment, student adjustment and guidance for children facing specific challenges.
Candidates will also undergo practical training and supervised fieldwork.
NCERT has advised in-service applicants to obtain the necessary permission from their employers to attend the three-month, full-time contact programme.
Admissions will be conducted through six NCERT study centres:
Department of Educational Psychology and Foundations of Education (DEPFE), NCERT, New Delhi
Regional Institute of Education, Ajmer
Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal
Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar
Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru
North East Regional Institute of Education, Shillong
Each centre has a maximum intake capacity of 50 candidates, taking the combined maximum intake to 300 seats.
Candidates will be allotted study centres on a regional basis. Applicants from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry and Lakshadweep fall under the Mysuru centre.
NCERT has stated that government-deputed candidates will receive preference, while reservation provisions will apply according to Government of India norms.
The fee structure varies by applicant category:
Government-deputed candidates from centrally funded organisations: Rs 19,500
Government-deputed candidates from State or Union Territory departments: Rs 6,000
Private candidates: Rs 30,000
Candidates must bear their own boarding, lodging and medical expenses during the contact programme.
Candidates can submit their applications by following these steps:
Visit the official NCERT website at www.ncert.nic.in.
Locate the Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling 2027 admission announcement.
Access the prescribed online application form.
Enter the required personal, educational and professional details.
Select the appropriate regional study centre.
Attach self-attested copies of relevant academic certificates, marksheets and documents supporting work experience.
Submit the completed application online by November 6, 2026.
NCERT has clarified that applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Applications sent directly to the department or through email will not be considered.
Candidates are advised to consult the official information brochure before applying.