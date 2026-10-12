NCERT Diploma in Guidance and Counselling 2027: Applications open, last date November 6

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications for admission to its Diploma Course in Guidance and Counselling (DCGC) for the 2027 academic session. The last date to submit applications is November 6, 2026.

The one-year programme is designed for teachers, teacher educators, school administrators and guidance personnel seeking training in student counselling. It combines distance learning, face-to-face practical training and an internship.

According to NCERT's admission announcement, the course aims to equip education professionals with the skills required to address students' academic, socio-emotional and ethical concerns.