Delhi Police, NCERT uncover large-scale illegal printing of school textbooks

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), in coordination with the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, assisted in a major crackdown on the illegal printing of pirated NCERT textbooks.

Acting on specific inputs, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police conducted a raid at a printing facility in Village Jawli, Loni, Ghaziabad (U.P.).

During the operation, around 32,000 pirated NCERT textbooks of various classes and subjects were seized. The police also recovered two printing machines, aluminium printing plates, paper rolls, and printing ink, indicating large-scale unauthorised printing.

The action was initiated on the basis of inputs developed during an earlier case registered vide FIR No. 336/2025 dated November 11, 2025, by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, 1957.

Officials from NCERT's Publication Division were present during the raid and seizure proceedings and provided technical assistance for the identification and verification of pirated material.

NCERT reiterated that unauthorised printing, distribution, or sale of NCERT textbooks is a punishable offence under law. Such activities not only violate copyright but also adversely affect students and the education system by circulating substandard and incorrect content.

Members of the public are encouraged to purchase NCERT textbooks only from authorised sources and to report any suspected cases of piracy to NCERT or local authorities.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is likely to be granted deemed-to-be-university status by the end of January, sources in the Ministry of Education said.

According to sources, the groundwork for granting the status has been completed, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will hold a meeting to decide.

"The preparation has been done. The UGC has to hold a meeting to make a decision. We are hopeful that once the next meeting takes place, the update will come by the end of the month," a source said.