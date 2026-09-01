Maharashtra CM Fadnavis targets UPA over NCERT Mughal references

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday targeted the previous UPA government over the NCERT historical curriculum, alleging selective coverage of historical figures in school textbooks during its tenure.



Addressing the BJP Maharashtra State Executive Meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis claimed that NCERT textbooks during the UPA rule dedicated 13 pages to the Mughals while it allegedly reduced the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to a single passage.



Drawing a contrast with the current administration's approach to national icons, Fadnavis stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the updated curriculum has allocated 17 pages to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.