NCERT constitutes team to develop Class 11, 12 textbooks on AI

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a textbook development team to develop syllabi and books of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12, the Ministry of Education said. In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Education Ministry also informed

"As a follow-up to the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has constituted a Textbook Development Team to develop syllabi and textbooks of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12. NCERT has also included a project on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6. This project includes the use of AI tools," the Ministry of Education said as a reply.

